The Atlanta Braves lost their most recent game against the San Diego Padres, but that might be the least of their worries. In one of the most confusing plays of the early season, SD outfielder Rougned Odor had a rough collision with ATL catcher Travis d’Arnaud. The aftermath of the play is one of the most confusing rules debate today, but that’s for another story.

D’Arnaud was clearly shaken up after the play, but he stayed in the game. After their loss, Braves manager Brian Snitker said that they’ll place Travis d’Arnaud on the concussion list, per Bally Sports South.

Brian Snitker says that Travis d'Arnaud will most likely go on the 7-day concussion IL after tonight's collision at the plate. "I just know I went down in the tunnel & the doctor was looking at him. It was pretty apparent we were going to have to take him out." pic.twitter.com/Sm0dJl36wH — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 9, 2023

“I just know I went down in the tunnel & the doctor was looking at him. It was pretty apparent we were going to have to take him out.”

The injury to d’Arnaud is just the latest in a worrying trend of injuries for the Braves to start the year. Ace pitcher Max Fried was pulled out of their opener with an injury. Just a couple of days ago, reigning NL ROY Michael Harris was also sent to the IL. Now, D’Arnaud will head to the IL as well for at least seven days.

D’Arnaud’s injury means that the newly-acquired Sean Murphy will see more playing time for the Braves. Murphy and d’Arnaud have shared catching duties to start the year. In addition, Marcell Ozuna will likely see more burn, as d’Arnaud is occasionally listed as the DH for the team.

The Braves still have a heavy dose of power and defense in their starting rotation, even without Harris and d’Arnaud. However, they’ll have to weather this storm brought by the Padres without two of their top guys.