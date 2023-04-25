Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Atlanta Braves have reinstated RHP Collin McHugh from the injured list, per the Braves Twitter. LHP Danny Young was optioned in a corresponding move, while OF Eli White was placed on the paternity list and OF Nick Solak was recalled to the big league team.

McHugh, a veteran who’s been in MLB since 2012, is in his second season with the Braves. He quietly enjoyed a superb season out of Atlanta’s bullpen in 2022, pitching to the tune of a 2.60 ERA. He tallied 69.1 innings pitched as well, proving to be a critical piece to the puzzle for the team.

Through three games in 2023, McHugh owns a 2.45 ERA. This move to reinstate him from the IL will likely be overlooked by many. However, the Braves will certainly not take it for granted. They understand just how valuable he was last year and are hoping for more of the same in 2023.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Braves have had a strong start to the season, holding a 15-8 record as of this story’s publication. Atlanta has performed well despite the injury absences of pitchers such as Collin McHugh and Mike Soroka. Soroka is currently rehabbing, having not appeared in a big league game since 2020. If he can return and pitch well for Atlanta, the Braves will unquestionably benefit as a result.

This Braves ball club last won the World Series in 2021. They made the playoffs in 2022 as well, but ultimately fell short of the final goal. Atlanta has developed an impressive core of young stars though, and they believe the future will remain bright for years to come.