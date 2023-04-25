Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Mike Soroka hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2020. As the Atlanta Braves look to work Soroka back into their rotation, the team has devised a plan.

Soroka had his next AAA start moved from Tuesday to Sunday, via David O’Brien of The Athletic. The Braves want to limit Soroka’s innings after such a long layoff. Atlanta prefers to push back a start rather than have Soroka work a limited amount of innings.

The right-hander has been impressive throughout his time in AAA. Over three starts and 13.2 innings, Soroka has pitched to a 1.32 ERA and a 13/4 K/BB ratio. Soroka seems to be at the finish line of his long journey back from numerous injuries.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2020, Mike Soroka tore his Achilles for the first time, ending his season. While rehabbing in 2021, Soroka suffered a setback and was forced to once again miss this season. He made his return in 2022,only to completely re-tear his Achilles again. For three years, Soroka has been sidelined. If his AAA stats are any indication, the injuries don’t seem to have set him back talent wise.

Before going down, Soroka was a promising pitcher with the Braves. Over 37 starts with the team, he has pitched to a 15-6 record with a 2.86 ERA and a 171/55 K/BB ratio. He was an All Star in 2019.

Getting Soroka back fully healthy would be a major boost for the Braves’ rotation. With his health in mind, Atlanta is doing everything in their power to ensure that Soroka has a steady path back to the majors after his three year layoff.