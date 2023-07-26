The Atlanta Braves have been the best team in the MLB for the past few months, and they are in firm control of the top playoff seed in the National League ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Things didn't go too well for the Braves, though, in their 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

While the Braves won't be thrilled with their loss to the Sox, they did manage to make a bit of history along the way that they can be fairly proud of. In the third inning of the game, Atlanta managed to turn an 8-3-5 triple play thanks to a series of baserunning gaffes by Boston, and while it was the first triple play of the season, this type of triple play hadn't been seen in the majors since all the way back in 1884.

“The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play — the first in the majors this season — during the third inning of their 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. It also became only the second 8-3-5 triple play in MLB history, with the other having happened in 1884, when the Boston Beaneaters turned it against the Providence Grays.” – ESPN

Ironically enough, it was the Braves, who were at the time known as the Boston Beaneaters, who turned this unique triple play nearly 140 years ago. It didn't net Atlanta the win, but it is still a very neat piece of history that ended up taking place in the blink of an eye in this game. Either way, the Braves will be looking to get back on track and split this quick two-game series when they take the field again on Wednesday night, and who knows, maybe another historic sequence will end up taking place for the second straight game.