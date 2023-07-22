The Atlanta Braves are tallying up the home runs in the second half of the season, especially behind Austin Riley's four game streak with a home run.

Riley's streak is notable because he's now one game short of the Braves record of five straight games with a home run. Nine Braves have tied for this record over the years, including Chipper Jones and Hank Aaron. If Riley hits a home run in each of the next two games, he'll have the franchise record all to himself.

Riley spoke on his role as a hitter, saying, “I want to go out there and do my job as the third hitter, which is to drive in runs and do damage. I’m doing that right now, so it feels good,” per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Riley's teammate, pitcher Michael Soroka, also spoke on his teammate's recent success saying, “It’s exciting for us, given our lineup and where we are as a team. He’s capable of being as hot as any of them,” per Mark Bowman.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Braves in general are piling up the home runs. Four players on the team have over 20 home runs including Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, and Austin Riley. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers have three players with 20 home runs.

Their hitters have played a big part in the Braves having the best record across the MLB as they are the only team with over 60 wins thus far in the season. The Braves currently boast a 63-33 record, giving them an 11 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and a seven game advantage over the rest of the National League.