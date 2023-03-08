The Atlanta Braves should be happy with Kyle Wright’s latest injury update. A shoulder injury has prevented the Braves’ starting pitcher from making his spring training debut. Wright, however, is on track to be ready very early in the 2023 MLB season.

Kyle Wright is on his way to starting in one of the Braves’ first two series of the regular season, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Wright will throw live batting practice Friday. If that goes well, Wright could pitch in a spring training game next week.

“He says he feels good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’re just kind of checking the boxes and getting him out there. Everybody feels like we’ll have enough time to get him ready. I think once we get him out there for that first one, he’ll be fine.”

Without a setback, Wright could make three spring training starts, according to Bowman. A start for Wright in the Braves series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which begins April 3, seems extremely doable.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Braves open the regular season on the road against the Washington Nationals on March 30. Atlanta will follow up its three-game set in Washington with a trip to St. Louis.

After struggling in sporadic appearances with the Braves from 2018-2021, Wright had his breakout season in 2022. The 27-year-old posted a 3.19 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 180.1 innings. Wright’s 21 wins were the most in MLB.

Wright picked up the victory in Atlanta’s only playoff win. The right-hander pitched six shutout innings in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

In January, Wright received a cortisone shot in his right shoulder. The pitcher said he feels better than he has in two years.