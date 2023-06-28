The Atlanta Braves have been on fire to start the 2023 MLB season, and their dominance was once again on full display in their 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. The Braves chased Twins ace Joe Ryan from the game after just three innings of work, and Atlanta's lineup, led by Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr., smacked five home runs on the night.

Riley hasn't been having the season he likely expected to have after smacking a career-high 38 home runs last year, but he's been starting to get hot again, as he's hitting .357 with three home runs over his past seven games. As a whole, Riley's slow start hasn't hurt the Braves much, and after another fairly suspense-free victory, he dropped quite a warning to the rest of the league when it comes to the power of Atlanta's lineup.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think it just goes to show you how deep this lineup is. One through nine can change the game with one swing. When we’re clicking on all cylinders, it puts a lot of pressure on pitchers.” – Austin Riley, MLB.com

It's tough to argue with what Riley is saying here, as the Braves have been raking all season long. They already feature seven players who have at least 13 home runs on the season, and have just one starter in Matt Olson hitting below .250 for their batting average right now. Riley isn't saying anything that the rest of the league doesn't already know, but it may be time to give Atlanta their credit for being the best lineup in the MLB right now.