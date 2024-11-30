On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves revealed that they have inked former Guardians' right-handed pitcher Connor Gillispie to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal for the 2025 season.

As stated on MLB's page about non-guaranteed contracts, Gillispie's deal will become guaranteed if he secures a spot on the Major League roster following Spring Training.

To clarify any potential confusion, the newly signed right-handed pitcher Connor Gillispie is not former MLB infielder Conor Gillaspie making a comeback. The 25-year-old Gillispie, who shares a similar name, is a pitcher and is 10 years younger than his namesake.

Gillispie made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Cleveland Guardians, appearing in three games. Over eight innings pitched, he posted a 2.25 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, and recorded eight strikeouts.

In addition to his three MLB appearances, Connor Gillispie made 27 appearances, including 15 starts, for Triple-A Columbus. He finished with a 4.05 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, and limited opponents to a .221 batting average.

The Braves trying to find a diamond in the rough in Connor Gillispie

According to his MLB.com profile, Gillispie was designated for assignment on November 19 and became a free agent on November 22. Known for unearthing hidden talents and turning them into success stories, the Braves will look to see what comes of this acquisition.

However, if his MLB stats are indicative of his true capabilities as a pitcher, that characterization may prove to be an inaccurate one.

The Braves clearly see potential in Gillispie, despite his small sample size. He could become a valuable addition to their pitching staff, continuing a trend of the Braves successfully developing pitchers with untapped potential.

While the Braves have previously surprised with rotation additions like Reynaldo Lopez, Gillispie is more likely to bolster a bullpen dealing with key injuries, including Joe Jimenez and the potential loss of AJ Minter.

The Braves continue to strengthen their pitching depth for next season. After initially opting to non-tender them, they have now signed Ray Kerr and former prospect Royber Salinas to minor league contracts.

Gillispie will get a chance to earn a spot in Atlanta's pitching staff, whether as part of the starting rotation or as a long-relief option out of the bullpen.

Atlanta cutting costs for the 2025 season

The actions of Braves President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos suggest a clear focus on cost-cutting as the team prepares for the 2025 season, even if it hasn’t been explicitly stated.

Atlanta’s cost-cutting approach is evident in the decision not to extend a one-year arbitration deal to Ramón Laureano. Despite MLB Trade Rumors projecting his value at just $6 million for 2025—a modest sum for a player of his caliber—the Braves opted to part ways.

The evidence of Atlanta’s cost-conscious strategy continues to mount. As Ken Rosenthal highlights, the Braves restructured contracts for Reynaldo López and Aaron Bummer, trimming over $4 million from their payroll.

They also declined Travis d’Arnaud’s $8 million option for 2025 and non-tendered Griffin Canning, the pitcher acquired for Jorge Soler, in another clear effort to cut costs.

By trading Jorge Soler, the Braves shed the two years and $26 million left on his contract, parting ways with a proven offensive contributor in the process.

Rosenthal suggested the Braves might aim to stay under the $241 million luxury tax threshold for 2025 after exceeding it the past two years. With $217 million already committed, Atlanta has some financial flexibility to build a competitive roster.

However, they face a challenging start to the season, as Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. are expected to begin the year on the injured list.