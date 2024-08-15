The Atlanta Braves bullpen is taking a major hit, as 30-year-old hurler AJ Minter needs hip surgery, via The Athletic's David O'Brien.

“#Braves reliever A.J. Minter will have surgery on his left hip, which had bothered him off and on all season,” O'Brien reported.

It's unknown at this time how long Minter will be out, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano.

“A.J. Minter saw the specialist. He needs surgery on his hip,” Toscano reported. “The Braves won’t know the severity until Minter is operated on, Brian Snitker said. The manager couldn’t say for sure whether Minter would miss the rest of the year.”