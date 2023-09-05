The Atlanta Braves recently came out on top of a heavyweight clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning three out of four against one of the teams that's most likely to threaten their status as the overlords of the National League. With Ronald Acuna Jr. leading the way for a stacked Braves squad, they were able to outlast the Dodgers despite the LA team's best efforts. In what was a battle that could prove key to the team's World Series hopes, the Braves proved that they don't just measure up to the other great teams in the MLB, but rather they are the barometer through which other teams measure themselves.

With the postseason beckoning, it's hard to overstate just how crucial these kinds of wins against fellow contending teams can be. At the very least, Braves manager Brian Snitker recognized just how helpful their 3-1 series win over the Dodgers was for his team's morale as they head into the final month of the regular season.

“It was a good series. I feel like our guys feel like they can play with anybody in the game,” Snitker said, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

For the Braves, their series win over the Dodgers just reinforces their status as the team to beat this season. Even after their 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Monday, the Braves stand atop the MLB totem pole with a 90-46 record, putting them in prime position to make the playoffs with 26 games left in their season.

Moreover, the Braves' incredible star-level depth across multiple positions makes beating them in a five-game or seven-game playoff series a near-impossible task. The Braves' lineup is full of elite hitters such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, and Austin Riley, while Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, Bryce Elder, and Max Fried front their elite rotation. They also have elite weapons off the bullpen such as Raisel Iglesias and AJ Minter.

Following the Braves' series against the Dodgers, they'll be facing two teams with a losing record in the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates before squaring off against division rival Philadelphia Phillies in an important series that could determine the Phillies' playoff fate.