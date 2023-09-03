Is this a preview of this year's NLCS? Two National League titans in the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers are battling against each other in a four-game regular season series. However, this series isn't really going in LA's favor. Atlanta has won the series after taking three straight games over the NL West leaders. This series has some LA fans worrying about their chances in the playoffs in a potential series.

Well, Max Muncy isn't really worried about this happening. After the Dodgers' loss to the Braves in extra innings, the third baseman said that this series will have a completely different feel than a potential playoff series, per ESPN.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“You can't take too much out of it,” Muncy said. “If we face them in the postseason, it's going to be completely different games. I think we've proven that in the past several times against teams we've played. It's an exciting series right now. I know it's a lot of fun for people to watch it, but at the end of the day, it's not going to be the same if it's in the playoffs.”

While some people are raving about this series having a “playoff feel“, nothing beats the real thing. It's a preview, for sure: the Dodgers will take away some crucial information from this series that will help them in the playoffs. However, if they do meet in the playoffs, there's no guarantee that their seven-game series will go the same way.

Dodgers fans sure are hoping that an NLCS matchup won't go the way things are going right now. So far, Atlanta's murderer's row of hitters has given their pitching staff fits all series long. Emmet Sheehan, who started in Saturday's game, fared the best out of the starters that faced the Braves. Can LA avoid a sweep and find an antidote to Atlanta's hot hitting.