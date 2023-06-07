The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets battled it out for the NL East title last season, with the Braves earning the division crown via tiebreaker after the teams finished with identical records. That brings the 2023 matchups between both teams into the spotlight, including the latest thrilling installment on Tuesday.

During the 6-4 Braves win, Mets slugger Pete Alonso crushed a 448-foot home run off Bryce Elder in the third inning. Alonso returned to the dugout and the Braves broadcast caught him yelling “Throw it again, please!” presumably toward Elder.

After the game, Elder said he didn’t hear Alonso and doesn’t take issue with Alonso's actions after the home run.

“I mean, if I hit one on the concourse, I might holler, too,” Elder said.

Elder is one of the best pitchers in the league this season, posting an NL-best 2.26 ERA. The Braves won nine of his first 12 starts, including Tuesday's win over Alonso and the Mets.

Alonso's league-leading 22nd home run was the last action that the Mets offense put together. Elder retired nine of the ten hitters he faced after the longball and the Mets had one hit in the final six innings of the game.

Oftentimes we see pitchers take exception to players showboating or talking trash after home runs. Bryce Elder saw no harm in Pete Alonso's post-homer celebration, though it will be interesting to see if other Braves pitchers disagree. Atlanta will face New York nine more times this season. Any Alonso at-bat against the Braves is now must-watch.