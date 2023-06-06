A once promising start for the New York Mets has fallen on tough times through the first third of the season. With 60 games in the books, the preseason World Series contenders have managed just a .500 record, and the fans are furious.

The notoriously outspoken Mets faithful are less than pleased with the recent results out of Queens. After a three-game sweep carried out by the Toronto Blue Jays on their home field, the team had Monday off to reflect. The SNY broadcast crew asked fans to grade the team's performance thus far on Twitter, and the results were not pretty.

Famous Mets pessimist ‘Frank the Tank' delivered a resounding F as his grade, after predicting a sweep in last week's series. He is part of a growing sect of the fanbase with little to no belief in this year's team, as glaring issues and injuries continue to mount.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another Twitter user brought up the fact of the nearly $400 million payroll doled out by new owner Steve Cohen. “That is exactly why it is an F… no way did their management think they would be .500 at this payroll”, said the reply.

Another fan called the team “horrible” before giving the Mets an F through 60 games of the season.

It is the most expensive payroll in MLB history, yet yielding very mediocre results. The Mets sit in third place in the NL East, thanks in part to a miserable 2-9 stretch in May that plummeted their stock. They have been up and down since, with small bits of momentum coming from minor league call-ups. Dubbed “the kids,” Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos have all made significant contributions to the team since arriving from Triple-A, and the fans are clamoring for more appearances.

It remains to be seen if this powerhouse roster can get healthy and turn it around. A lot of managerial moves will need to be made, and potentially some acquisitions at the trade deadline if the team is serious about fixing the current woes. The ability to achieve success is there, but this squad has yet to put all of the pieces together to make a run.