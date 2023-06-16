Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton is a man of the 21st century and firmly believes there is a better, more modern way to clamp down on pitchers using illegal substances. One that would take the pressure off of umpires and the hyper scrutiny away from players' sweaty hands.

“I think it puts everybody in a difficult position,” the veteran right-hander told The Athletic's David O'Brien. “The umpires, I feel like, have been put in a pretty tough spot. And they’re affecting not only that game but the future games in a 10-day period of that team and whoever they’re playing.”

Morton insists that the MLB use available data to monitor glaring disparities in a pitcher's spin-rate. The repercussions of violating the league's policy on banned substances can be extremely costly for a team. Losing an ace or key bullpen piece- both of which the New York Mets have experienced this season– can reflect in the standings. No one wants a postseason spot to be determined by someone's interpretation of a sticky hand, which Morton says is tougher to judge because of the varying humidity and temperature in a given ballpark.

Still, the two-time World Series champion acknowledges that the use of sticky substances is a problem that needs to be addressed. Charlie Morton takes particular umbrage since he developed one of the nastiest curve balls in the game today naturally and by studying spin-rate data. The Braves starter thinks it will be fairly obvious to the MLB who the most egregious offenders are after taking a closer look at the numbers.

“And I feel like, really what the problem was — if you’re backspinning a fastball at 2,800 RPMs with 100 percent spin efficiency, and you’ve got like 22 to 25 inches of hop, your ball’s literally defying gravity,” Morton explained about the added effect an illegal substance can have on a baseball. “The brain can’t comprehend what that ball is doing. Those are the guys that I think should be under scrutiny.”