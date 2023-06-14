The New York Mets will not have reliever Drew Smith for the next 10 games after Major League Baseball decided to suspend him for violating the league's foreign-substance policy. He has also been asked to pay an undisclosed amount of fine, the league announced (h/t Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News Sports).

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations, announced today that New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith has received a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances, which resulted in his ejection prior to the top of the seventh inning of his Club's Tuesday, June 13th game against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.

The suspension of Smith becomes effective tonight, when the Mets are to continue their home series with the Yankees.

Drew Smith was ejected from Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees before he could even throw a pitch when he was called upon to take to the mound in the seventh inning. After getting checked by all of the game's umpires, it was deemed that the Mets' reliever had to be ejected but not before some protestation from Smith.

The Mets would then go on to lose the game to the Yankees, 7-6, for their second defeat in a row and ninth over the last 10 outings.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Smith has a 3-2 record and 4.18 ERA along with a 1.268 WHIP. He signed a one-year deal with the Mets back in January worth $1.3 million.