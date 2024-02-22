Chris Sale's Braves teammates are giving thumbs up already

Chris Sale is in his first spring training with the Atlanta Braves, and the early impression has been good with his teammates, including his battery mate Travis d'Arnaud.

“He's been great,” Travis d'Arnaud said, via David O'Brien of The Athletic. “He's been a goofball. He likes to have fun. I heard on his start days he's more intense. So, we'll see how that is. I'm really excited to work with him.”

Chris Sale has been in the majors for a long time, and has success with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox before coming to the Braves. The last few seasons have been plagued by injuries, but the Braves are hoping he can stay healthy and productive for them, especially in the postseason.

Charlie Morton, another experienced starting pitcher with the Braves, talked about what he has seen from Sale throughout his career when he was facing him in the American League.

“I think he's one of those guys that you look forward to watching him pitch, even if you're on the other side,” Charlie Morton said, via O'Brien. “Obviously you want your team to win, you want your team to score. But you still look forward to watching guys like that work.”

Morton went on to say that if he had the success that Sale has had in his career, he probably would have retired.

“I don't know what he wants,” Morton said, via O'Brien. “What is he, a six- or seven-time All-Star? And he's played in big games. He's thrown plenty of innings. Got plenty of punchies (strikeouts). Like, if I was 34, my mentality would be different. I'd be like, all right well, I'm probably going to take it to the house (retire).”

Regardless, Sale and Morton hope to be key members of the Braves' starting rotation and help them win a World Series.