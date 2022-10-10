Dansby Swanson earns ‘Sheriff’ nickname after savage roast of Braves’ Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom

Dansby Swanson is ‘The Sheriff’ around the jurisdiction known as the Atlanta Braves’ clubhouse. Swanson, one of the elder statesmen for the youthful Braves at the age of 28, has taken some of the club’s younger players, such as rookies Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom, under his wing.

Only, Swanson’s tough love methods have Harris and Grissom referring to him as ‘The Sheriff”, one who “will arrest you and everything, but fine you a dollar.” Dansby Swanson, for his part, denied that he holds such a title.

But the Braves star did provide a very memorable quote in the process, one that was very Sheriff-like, per Bally Sports Braves.

Dansby Swanson said, “I do get on them occasionally because they’re young and stupid.” Now, that sounds an awful lot like a sheriff! The Braves star, who made the All-Star team in 2022, has emerged as one of the better players on the team over the past two seasons- and a leadership role naturally comes with that territory.

Over the last two seasons, Swanson has averaged a .263 batting average, 26 home runs, 94 RBI, 88 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. Those are the kinds of numbers that earn you the sheriff’s badge.

In all seriousness, it makes sense that the Braves shortstop would assume such a role for the club.

A former first overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2015 draft, Dansby Swanson entered the professional baseball ranks with the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

It took a trade from the Diamondbacks- and five years in the big leagues- for Swanson to show the promise that made him a coveted prospect.

It’s that experience that likely makes Dansby Swanson such a good teammate to the likes of Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom.

And such a good Sheriff.