The Atlanta Braves have stumbled to a 39-46 record this season despite the returns of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider. The Braves’ bullpen has struggled over the first half as Atlanta is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

However, the team could soon bolster the bullpen with the return of an injured reliever. Joe Jimenez threw his first bullpen session this week, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Jimenez is aiming for an August return to the Braves. Although it’s still unclear if he’ll be activated next month.

Joe Jimenez aims for second-half return to Braves bullpen

Jun 6, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Joe Jimenez (77) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park.
Atlanta acquired the pitcher in a trade with the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2023 season. After a strong campaign, the Braves signed Jimenez to a three-year, $26 million extension

Jimenez responded with a career-best season in 2024. He posted a 2.62 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 10.7 K/9 and 160 ERA+ in 68 2/3 innings for the Braves. Unfortunately, Jimenez required surgery on his right knee following the season, which was expected to sideline the reliever for 8-12 months, per Bowman.

Although some MLB insiders anticipated Jimenez missing the entire 2025 season, he could make his return in August. That would be nine months after the surgery and within the original recovery-window estimate.

While getting Jimenez back in the bullpen would certainly help, it might be too little, too late to save the Braves this season. Acuna has done his best to lift the team in a remarkable return to the lineup after recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2024 campaign. The former MVP is sporting a ridiculous 196 OPS+ while slashing.346/.465/.598 with 9 home runs, 18 RBI and 33 runs scored in 36 games since rejoining the Braves.

Acuna earned his fifth All-Star selection thanks to his scorching-hot start. But Atlanta has gone just 15-20 since his return on May 23. The Braves have actually dropped in the standings with Acuna back in the lineup. The team went from 8.5 games back in the NL East to 11 games out and tied for third place with the Miami Marlins.

Losing Chris Sale to the 60-day IL is particularly devastating for the Braves. The reigning NL Cy Young winner was putting together another dominant season when he went down with a rib injury in late June. His absence will loom large for Atlanta.

