It has not been a banner season for the Atlanta Braves thus far. Despite being postseason contenders over the past few seasons, they have not been the same club that has seemed to compete for a National League East crown every year.

One Braves insider has already declared that it is time for general manager Alex Anthopoulos and the front office to begin thinking about making wholesale changes before this summer’s MLB trade deadline.

“As the anemic Braves offense wasted another great Grant Holmes start, it became even harder to sell anything other than that this team should sell, even though it doesn’t have many attractive pieces to move,” MLB.com beat reporter Mark Bowman tweeted.

Bowman’s tweet came following Atlanta’s 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Starting pitcher Grant Holmes recorded 10 strikeouts and induced 27 whiffs, but the Braves’ lineup was held to seven hits.

The contest was reminiscent of a June 15 game that saw him notch 15 strikeouts and only surrender two runs in what ended up being a 10-1 loss at the hands of the Colorado Rockies.

Holmes has now lost seven games this season. Strangely, the Braves’ lineup has done a better job of supporting starters such as Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach.

Regardless, the club needs help scoring runs. They are currently below league average in terms of home runs, RBIs, and OPS.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been solid since returning from a severe knee injury in May. But, Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies, and others have struggled to remain consistent threats at the dish.

“We’re scrambling the lineup, and I feel like we’re trying to do different things,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s just not working.”

There are still a few weeks remaining before the trade deadline, but the fourth-place Braves are running out of time to show that they have enough to warrant additions instead of subtractions.