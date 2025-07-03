The Atlanta Braves got the jolt they needed on Wednesday night—and it came in the form of a Matt Olson moonshot. The Atlanta first baseman crushed a grand slam in the sixth inning to break open a tight game and lead the Braves to a crucial 8-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park.

With the Braves vs. Angels series tied 1-1, Olson stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and the game hanging in the balance. On a 1-0 count, he wasted no time, launching a pitch into the right-field seats to stretch Atlanta’s narrow 3-2 lead into a commanding 7-2 advantage. It was his 16th home run of the season, the fifth grand slam of his career, and raised his RBI total to 57 on the year.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast posted the moment to X (formerly Twitter), capturing the eruption at Truist Park as Olson circled the bases.

“MATT OLSON GRAND SLAM!”

Olson wasn’t the only one making noise. In the seventh, Jurickson Profar delivered the final blow with a solo home run—his first as a Brave, and it came at Truist Park. The blast marked his fifth game back after serving an 82-game suspension to open the 2025 season, having appeared in just four games since returning.

The win moves the Braves to 39-46, keeping them tied with the Marlins in the NL East standings and within striking distance in the MLB Wild Card race. Atlanta has now won four of its last seven, and Wednesday’s final result was a much-needed step in the right direction.

Though the team has faced offensive inconsistencies, Olson’s grand slam and steady production remain a key part of any Braves turnaround. He now boasts a .262 batting average and a remarkable .937 OPS since June 1st, solidifying his role as Atlanta’s most reliable hitter this season.

Meanwhile, the Braves continue to ease Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider back into action. Acuna has flashed glimpses of his 2023 NL MVP form, while Strider is still working to regain his rhythm. Still, with the lineup stabilizing and the power bats beginning to click, Atlanta is starting to look more dangerous as July rolls on.

The Braves vs. Angels rubber match is set for Thursday night, as Atlanta looks to secure a series win before hosting the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game set beginning Friday. After a turbulent first half, the Braves may finally be turning the corner—and Olson’s grand slam could be the spark that ignites their second-half surge.