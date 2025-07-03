Ronald Acuna Jr. is officially heading to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, and for the Atlanta Braves, it couldn’t be happening at a better place—or time. The superstar outfielder was named a starter in the National League lineup for the annual game at Truist Park, earning his fifth career All-Star selection.

Despite missing significant time due to injury, Acuna still received the most fan votes among National League outfielders, highlighting his deep connection with the Atlanta fanbase. After the announcement, Acuna expressed heartfelt gratitude for the honor in a message shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) by Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game.

“It's incredible. I have to give all the credit to the fans, because I missed a ton of playing time. Without them, I'm not in the game. They're the ones who made this dream come true.”

Acuna's inclusion is especially meaningful considering the context. The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Truist Park, the Braves’ home, marking the first time Atlanta has hosted the Midsummer Classic since 2000. Acuna will be the lone Braves representative in the starting lineup, a nod to his impact even after returning from a second major knee surgery in four years.

McAuley also posted a quote from Acuna ahead of the Braves’ 8-3 win over the Angels on X, where the 2023 NL MVP shared how deeply he considers Atlanta his second home.

“Outside of Venezuela, Atlanta is my second home. I love being here. I want to continue to be a member of this organization. I want to be in this organization for the rest of my career. I'm comfortable here. I like it here. I feel like I know everyone. So, for me, it would just be a dream to be able to stay here.”

Now in his eighth season with the Braves, Acuna has compiled an impressive resume—174 home runs, 435 RBIs, and 858 hits to go along with a .292 batting average. His accolades include an MVP, Rookie of the Year, a World Series title, and three Silver Slugger awards.

Since returning from his ACL tear on May 23rd, Acuna has hit .350 with 9 home runs and a 1.077 OPS in just 35 games. His 2.0 fWAR ranks among the top 10 National League outfielders, even though most have played nearly 50 more games than him. He’s proving once again that he’s not just an All-Star by name, but by performance.

This fifth All-Star selection is made even sweeter knowing it comes in front of the fans that helped get him there—and in the city he proudly calls home.

For the Braves, who continue to battle for playoff position, Acuna’s All-Star nod could provide a timely spark for both the clubhouse and the fanbase. With their superstar rounding back into form and Truist Park set to host the game's biggest names, Atlanta has every reason to believe the second half of the season could be something special.