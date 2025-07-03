The Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-3 on Wednesday night at Truist Park. Atlanta's home crowd welcomed back a player they hardly knew before he disappeared for half the season. Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar returned from his PED suspension and hit a home run in the big win. Profar spoke with reporters after the game, his first since March 30.

“I got to talk to my teammates and to the fans and to everyone and to put it behind me,” Profar said, per Bill Trocchi of The Associated Press. “It’s all about winning. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win every night.”

Before the game, Profar admitted his mistake, “I know I put them in a very, very tough position. But again, I’m here and ready to go to the battle with them and give my everything that I got to help us get to the playoffs.”

Profar sat out for 80 games after failing a drug test early in the season. He is ineligible for the postseason as well, part of the league's crackdown on steroids. But after considering they are 6.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, they'll take Profar's help just to get there.

Profar earned a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves after a career year with the San Diego Padres. He came into the year with a career 4.6 bWAR and posted a 3.6 bWAR alone in 2024. His .839 OPS, 24 homers, and 85 RBIs were just some of the career highs he set. But just days after starting his Atlanta career, he was popped for steroids.

The Braves need an elite season out of Profar, and he needs to prove his career year had nothing to do with PEDs. If that happens, they could make a shocking run at a postseason bid in the stacked National League.