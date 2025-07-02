Alex Verdugo’s time with the Atlanta Braves was short-lived.

The Braves have designated Verdugo for assignment to make room on the roster for Jurickson Profar, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The outfielder inked a one-year deal with Atlanta late in the offseason after spending 2024 with the American League Champion New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old slashed .322/.385/.441 in his first 65 plate appearances with the club but has since cooled off. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 8th percentile in Barrel% and the 47th percentile in Hard Hit%.

Despite a more than respectable K% and Chase%, Verdugo has not been able to be a consistent presence at the plate.

Meanwhile, Profar just concluded an 80-game PED ban, and could add an immediate jolt to an Atlanta lineup that needs legitimate help.

“I look at it as he's going to be good for our lineup,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday night. “He's going to give us an impactful switch hitter in the middle of our lineup. I feel good about getting him back and putting him in there. Hopefully, he can spark us and do something to help us get things going.”

Atlanta has gone 4-6 over their last 10 contests. While this is not necessarily atrocious, the margin for error is quite small given that the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets are both vying for the National League East crown. Additionally, the Braves are 7.5 games back in a crowded NL Wild Card chase.

Profar was an All-Star in 2024, and even if he does not end up carrying the lineup through their most recent slump, his presence will force pitchers to attack the Braves’ lineup differently.

Verdugo offered a contact-driven approach, which included occasional pop. But Profar is a versatile bat who can also remain disciplined. In 2024, the Willemstad native ranked in the 89th percentile in terms of BB% and the 91st percentile in Batting Run Value.

The Braves are attempting to put up a fight ahead of the trade deadline, but Verdugo will not be there to help them rally back towards relevance.