It's been a trying year for Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar. At the start of the year, Profar was suspended for violating MLB's drug policy after testing positive for the PED chorionic gonadotropin (hCG).

As a result, he received an 80 game suspension. 

On Wednesday, Profar made his return and knocked one out of the park against the Los Angeles Angels. It came in the bottom of the 7th inning with the Braves leading 7-2. 

He hit a solo shot off an 0-2 pitch by Hunter Strickland that sailed into deep right field at Truist Park in Atlanta. He was pointed to the heavens as he rounded third and was jubilant once he crossed home plate. 

Hours before, the Braves designated OF Alex Verdugo for assignment to create space for Profar. He has been in the league for 11 seasons. 

Profar's first year was in 2012 with the Texas Rangers. Afterwards, he played for the Athletics, San Diego Padres, and Colorado Rockies. 

Over time, Profar has gained notoriety for being a versatile player who has played virtually every position on the field. The only roles he hasn't taken on are pitcher and catcher. 

As of now, Profar is batting .200 with three hits, two runs scored, and a home run. Last year, he batted .280 with 158 hits and 85 RBIs with the Padres. 

The hope for Profar and the Braves post-suspension 

Now back into the fold, the Braves are looking to get a spark out of Profar at a critical time. The Braves are currently 39-46 with the first half of the season coming to a close.

They are in third place in the National League East and 11 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies.

For Profar, he can contribute at the plate and in the outfield. When it comes to offense, Profar has proven to be a consistent hitter as well as a reliable run driver. 

In the off-season, Profar signed a lucrative three-year, $42 million contract with the Braves to do just that. 

In the outfield, Profar can fill the space in left field now that Verdugo is no more. Not to mention providing relief for Jarred Kelenic, who is struggling with a .167 average and 10 hits. 

