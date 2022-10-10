Brian Snitker speaks out on Spencer Strider’s potential role for Braves vs. Phillies

Spencer Strider is set to remain in Atlanta with the Braves for the long-term after inking an extension ahead of the NLDS. But will Strider, who’s battling an oblique injury, be ready to help the Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB playoffs? Manager Brian Snitker recently revealed that Strider threw over the weekend and felt good, per Scott Lauber.

Snitker also discussed Spencer Strider’s potential role in the NLDS if he ends up being activated.

“Everything is an option, quite honestly,” Snitker said.

Brian Snitker’s vague answer displays the Braves’ trust in the young right-hander. Atlanta believes he could be effective in a starting or relief role. Strider, who happens to be a strikeout maestro, would be lethal out of the bullpen. But he’s obviously been effective all season long out of the rotation.

Spencer Strider will receive plenty of NL Rookie of the Year consideration after posting a fantastic 2.67 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 131.2 regular season innings. Strider also finished with 202 strikeouts despite missing time with injury.

Brian Snitker and the Braves are confident he will succeed regardless of his role.

Atlanta will have a difficult matchup against the Phillies. The Braves are favored to emerge victorious in this series, but Philadelphia demonstrated their upset ability against the St. Louis Cardinals during the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies are known for their offensive prowess, but it was their pitching that ultimately led to their series win vs St. Louis.

Spencer Strider and the Braves cannot afford to take them for granted in the NLDS.