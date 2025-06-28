The Atlanta Braves are nearing the halfway point of the 2025 MLB season, and their offensive struggles have become impossible to ignore. Coming off a crushing 13-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta's lineup woes are not only stalling momentum — they may be putting postseason hopes in jeopardy.

In the midst of the downturn, third baseman Austin Riley stepped up to address the pressure and importance of staying focused. Speaking with The Athletic’s Mark Bowman, Riley provided some perspective on the team’s mindset.

“We got pressure in this game always, so it’s just a matter of going out there and playing our game,” Riley said.

“We obviously know that facing a division rival is very important. I think the main thing is just going out there and playing our game. We’ve been playing some good baseball here recently, so just try to build off of that.”

Riley’s message comes as the Braves offense continues to sputter. In June, the team is hitting just .229 with a .664 OPS — both among the worst marks in Major League Baseball. The club has been shut out multiple times, including back-to-back games against the Mets and Phillies, and has managed only three runs in its last three contests.

Individual struggles are compounding the issue. Riley, who averaged 36 home runs per season from 2021 to 2023, has seen his OPS dip to .745 this year. Though his 12 homers and .267 average are respectable, he’s striking out at a career-worst pace and has struggled to produce in key moments.

Other key contributors like Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II have also regressed. Albies holds a .221 average with just six home runs, while Harris — once a Rookie of the Year — has a .212 average and a league-worst .241 OBP. The lack of production has placed extra pressure on Matt Olson, who extended his on-base streak to 28 games Friday night but can't carry the load alone.

Meanwhile, the NL Wild Card race is tightening. Atlanta’s record dropped to 37-44 after Friday’s blowout. They now sit eighth in the Wild Card standings and are 10.5 games behind the Phillies, who improved to 4-3 in the season series with the win. With Philadelphia clicking and the Mets closing ground, Atlanta’s postseason streak is at risk.

The Phillies vs. Braves rivalry has only intensified, with another matchup on deck Saturday. The Braves are set to start Spencer Schwellenbach, hoping for a turnaround on the mound — and at the plate.

Unless the Braves can find an offensive spark, their playoff hopes could continue to fade. Riley’s leadership offers a glimpse of belief, but Atlanta needs production to back it up.