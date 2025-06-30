The scuffling Atlanta Braves are 38-45 and eight games out of a National League Wild Card spot. While there's still plenty of time left in the season, you have to squint really hard to see a world where Atlanta makes a deep October run.

That doesn't mean the Braves are guaranteed to sell at the trade deadline, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand said he does not expect the Braves to be major sellers a month from now, and he outlined why in a column posted on Monday. First and foremost, the franchise has played from behind before. Three years ago, they trailed the New York Mets by seven games with 50 to play and overtook them by going 35-15 down the stretch. The year before that, they didn't get above .500 until August. That team won the World Series.

Even this year, Feinsand points out, the Braves have been unlucky. Their expected win-loss record is 42-38, which would put them right in the playoff hunt. While expected win-loss ultimately means nothing, it does indicate that if Atlanta gets a few bounces its way, the second half could be a much different story.

The Braves don't have many trade deadline chips

Article Continues Below

Feinsand also points out that the Braves don't have a ton of pieces that would be easy to move at the trade deadline. The core of the lineup, including Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy and Austin Riley are all either signed through 2028 or have options to stay that long. The same could be said of Spencer Strider.

Meanwhile, Spencer Schwellenbach, Drake Baldwin and AJ Smith-Shawver haven't even reached arbitration.

That all bodes well for a Braves team that has had some rough luck this year but wants to contend in the future.

Feinsand concedes that Marcell Ozuna could garner some trade interest. The impending free agent isn't having his best year, slashing .247/.373/.397, but he has a proven track record that includes three All-Star appearances and two Silver Sluggers. Would the return for Ozuna, however, even make it worth it to punt on 2025?

The next few weeks will provide some clarity there. But for now, don't expect the Braves to blow it all up and start over.