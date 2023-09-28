The aftermath of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s history-making Wednesday night is just getting started for the Atlanta Braves superstar. Acuna became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season on Wednesday, accomplishing a once thought-to-be unattainable feat.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts gave his props to Acuna on his Instagram story, saying “I hope y'all know how crazy this is.”

It indeed is crazy to see a player achieve such a feat. The Braves may have the best roster in Major League Baseball, but it's Acuna who makes their motor run and he's shown that from the first game of the 2023 season.

Regardless of the new rules implemented by Major League Baseball this season, Acuna's achievement is otherworldly. The Braves frontman joined the exclusive 40-40 club earlier this month and created the 40-70 club with four games left in the season.

Betts himself is one of the best combo power-speed players in the MLB but has limited his stolen base attempts as he's gotten older. The former MVP stole an average of 26 bases a season from 2015-2018, including a career-high 30 in 2018, his MVP season. Betts joined the 30-30 club that year with 32 home runs. He's swiped no more than 16 bags in a season since then.

Acuna and Betts, like their respective teams the Braves and Dodgers, have been one and two in the National League MVP race for much of the second half. Though Mookie Betts has undoubtedly had a phenomenal season, it's hard to argue against Ronald Acuna Jr.'s case, especially after this latest accomplishment.

We'll find out for sure in November who earns the hardware, but both Acuna and Betts could have more to accomplish during the postseason.