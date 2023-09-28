One-of-one. Already having reached the rare 40-40 club (40 home runs, 40 stolen bases), Ronald Acuna Jr wasn't quite done breaking records yet. The Atlanta Braves star still had one more achievement to reach, one that no player had ever done in MLB history. Against the Chicago Cubs, Acuna finally achieved baseball immortality.

70 stolen bases. Ronald Acuna Jr became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in one season. That is an incredible achievement, one that we are unlikely to see again in the near-future. If the 40-40 record didn't seal his MVP season, this likely did. A couple of Ronald Acuna Jr's Braves teammates chimed in, reaffirming that he's indeed the MVP, per MLB.com.

“Me and my teammates were just talking about it and we said there’s just three [letters] — M-V-P,” Braves DH Marcell Ozuna said. “There’s no doubt.”

“He's the real MVP,” Braves 2B Ozzie Albies said. “He did what he always dreamed of doing. He always talked about it, and always wanted to do it. So I'm really happy and excited that he did it here at home with a big crowd.”

After a rough 2022 season that saw him recuperate from a previous ACL injury, Acuna has returned the MVP-caliber form fans saw in him in years part. The Braves star has changed his approach at the plate, seemingly going for more contact instead of just looking for dingers. Even with a different approach (and a lower launch angle), Acuna is still hitting home runs at an incredible rate. The result is an unbelievable season where Acuna showcases his speed and power combo to full effect.

With the MVP all but guaranteed, the next step for Ronald Acuna Jr is for him to contribute to the World Series. Acuna was part of the roster for their 2021 win, but he never played in the postseason due to an ACL tear. Now, he'll have a chance to prove himself in a much bigger stage. After a disappointing end to their 2022 run, can the Braves make another run through the National League? Doing so will be the sweet cherry on top of Acuna's magical 2023 campaign.