The Michigan football team currently has one of the best 2026 recruiting classes in the country, and the 2027 class is starting to take shape as well. Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines have already landed one commitment from a 2027 prospect, and they are hoping that more will start to roll in soon. One player to watch is five-star wide receiver Monshun Sales.

Monshun Sales is one of the most exciting players in the 2027 recruiting class, and the Michigan football team is already in a good spot with him. In fact, the Wolverines will be hosting him on a visit this fall, according to a report from On3. He will be on campus for Michigan’s game against Wisconsin on October 4th.

Sales is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is the #13 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #2 WR and the top player in the state of Indiana. Sales currently attends Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, IN. The home state Hoosiers will be tough competition for Michigan.

“Hulking wide receiver with game-breaking potential given his size and speed,” Sales’ scouting report reads. “Looks the part with a muscled-up frame that appears to stretch just over 6-foot-4. Isn’t the most technically advanced route runner at this stage, but has shown the ability to sink his hips and make dynamic cuts in passing tournaments.”

Michigan needs to do a better job of getting elite WRs into the program, and a commitment from Sales would certainly help.

“Spent much of sophomore season challenging defenses vertically from an outside posting and should be able to do the same thing on Saturdays,” the scouting report adds. “Likely to face an adjustment period as he levels up in competition and must learn how to consistently create separation at the intermediate parts of the field, but is the type of prospect that doesn’t come around too often in the Hoosier State and has what it takes to eventually thrive in a balanced attack with his catch radius and top gear.”

As a 2027 prospect, Monshun Sales doesn’t need to make a decision anytime soon. Still, the Michigan football team has to feel good about where its at here.