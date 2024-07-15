Marcell Ozuna has been quite the bright spot for the Atlanta Braves this season. The Big Bear has been arguably Atlanta's most consistent player this season. The designated hitter's power has kept the team afloat during some particularly rough moments this season. As a result, Ozuna was selected to the All-Star team.

However, what some newer fans might not know is that Ozuna was embroiled in some serious off the field issues. In an interview with USA Today, the Braves star talked about his troubled past. Ozuna apologized and asked for forgiveness for his mistake.

““I’m sorry, I know I made a mistake, but I’m a better person now,” Ozuna tells USA TODAY Sports. “We’ve all made mistakes. I did too. But, please, don’t judge me for my mistake. I’m a human being. I’m not perfect,” Ozuna says quietly. But nobody is, you know. Only God.””

Ozuna talked about his success this season for the Braves. The star hitter mentions that he did not expect to achieve his level of success this season.

“I can’t say I even dreamed this would happen to me,” Ozuna says. “How could I? I mean, I had one step here, and one step at home. I never wanted to be released. I just wanted to keep working hard, and when I got the opportunity, take it, put it in your pocket, and close it up.”

The Braves star is also participating in the Home Run Derby. Ozuna mentions that one of the reasons why he's participating is to fulfill a dream of his.

“I really wanted my youngest kids (7-and 9-year-old boys and a 14-year-old daughter) see me play in the All-Star Game since my two youngest were too young to remember the last time,” says Ozuna, who made the All-Star team in 2016 and 2017 with the Miami Marlins. “That’s why I’m doing the Home Run Derby too.”

Ozuna's rocky history

Ozuna, a former All-Star himself, has seen some ups-and-downs in his career. However, his most recent controversy came at the turn of the decade. The Braves hitter was arrested in 2021 for a charge of domestic violence. The incident was rather violent, as Ozuna reportedly grabbed his partner's neck and threw her to the wall. The following year, Ozuna got in trouble again, this time for a suspected DUI.

It's a rather ugly stain in what appears to be a career renaissance for Ozuna. In those two years, Ozuna was a bit of a liability for the Braves and contributed heavily to their outfield troubles. Since then, though, Ozuna has greatly improved and has found his role as the full-time designated hitter for Atlanta. This season, the star DH has hit 26 home runs with an OPS of .960. He's a key reason why the Braves are still in the Wild Card race despite Ronald Acuna Jr.'s injury.

The Braves have had a rocky season so far, but they're still on pace to make the playoffs. Can Ozuna and the Braves offense finally get their mojo going and challenge the Phillies for the NL East crown?