For much of the 2023 MLB season, the Atlanta Braves have been pacing the league. But once they returned from the All-Star break, they endured their worst stretch of baseball of the season, losing four of their first five games after the break. Atlanta quickly snapped out of it by winning their past two games, and according to Matt Olson, it doesn't sound like the team was concerned with their short lived cold stretch.

There have been a lot of players who have delivered for Atlanta throughout the year, but Matt Olson appears to be in the midst of a career-year for the Braves. Olson is tearing the cover off the ball this season (.258 BA, 32 HR, 80 RBI, .946 OPS), and as he recently explained, he and his Braves teammates didn't get too worried over their quick four-game losing streak.

“I’m sure people (on other teams) try to do it, and say that it’s going on. But I think the feel of it is, we’ve got a bunch of guys who are … I think it starts with the confidence, and ability, and the team. And when you’re confident that the next day can be your day even when it’s going bad, or if it’s going good, the next day you can do it again. That’s what lets you relax in here, and we joke around a bunch before the game, leading up to the game — even during the game (laughs). And I think it’s good to have that light feel. It’s just a good environment.” – Matt Olson, The Athletic

Sure enough, the Braves confidence in themselves paid off, as they quickly reeled off a pair of wins to get themselves back on track. When you have as much talent as Atlanta has, your cold stretches will even out over time, and that remained true even after the Braves worst stretch of the year. Now that Olson and his teammates are back to their winning ways, they should continue to pace the league for the next few months.