The Atlanta Braves have lost four in a row and five of their last six games in a surprising skid. Still, they remain on top of the National League East, although expectations are high for one of the NL favorites. The Braves lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3, on Wednesday night. Still, despite the four-game skid, the Braves don't seem too concerned, and Michael Harris explained that (h/t Mark Bowman of MLB.com).

“It’s baseball, it happens. We were going so well for so long. We’re a good team. We know we can come back and flip the switch in a second.”

It's not easy to be optimistic about a losing streak, but Charlie Morton explained this could be a good thing for the Braves, per Mark Bowman: “I think with the right group, losing and getting pushed around a little bit can be beneficial. You don’t want to have to experience that. You don’t want to lose games. But with the right group, and I think we have the right group, it just becomes motivation.”

The Braves have dealt with a number of injuries, and the rotation has some question marks as well. Michael Soroka is expected to start Friday, but Brian Snitker has some things to iron out with the trade deadline approaching.

The Braves finish off the series with the Diamondbacks on Thursday and then head to face the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox in a five-game road trip, so hopefully, they can turn things around and get back on the winning track.