Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is just a home run away from tying the long-standing franchise record of Andruw Jones for most home runs in a single season. Olson moved ever so closer to breaking Jones' record when he smashed not one but two home runs on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road, albeit in a 7-5 loss.

Olson is very much aware of the history that he seemingly will inevitably break, but he's still got his eyes on the prize, which is a World Series title for Atlanta.

“It's definitely a cool moment I can look back on,” Olson said after the Phillies game, per ESPN. “I'd be lying if you said you don't want it. But it's not the priority.”

Against the Phillies, Olson launched his first homer of the contest in the third inning, which scored three men for Atlanta. Then he had a solo shot in the sixth inning that cut the Braves' deficit down to three.

On the season, Matt Olson has 50 home runs, the most thus far in the big leagues. His closest rival in that department is Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtano, who has 44 to date. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies each have 43 dingers, while Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds out the top five with 39 home runs.

Jones launched 51 home runs with the Braves back in the 2005 MLB season when he also finished second in MVP voting in the National League.