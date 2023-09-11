The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies take part in a double-header on Monday. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves are a the top of the National League East, and the National League as a whole. They hold a comfortable division lead, and they lead the Dodgers by six games for the top seed in the playoffs. Atlanta owns the best record in all of baseball, and it is mainly thanks to their offense. The Braves lineup is the most stacked lineup in the MLB, and they are proving it with every game they play. Seven different players have over 20 home runs while four of those guys have over 30. As a team, the Braves have hit 273 home runs this season. The MLB record is 307, and with 20 games remaining, the Braves could come close to that mark.

The Phillies are two games ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card spot. Their lead to just stay in the wild card race is not safe, either. The Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, and Miami Marlins are right on their tails. Philadelphia has been struggling a little lately. They have lost six of their last 10, and they are coming off a weekend series loss against the Marlins. The Phillies are led by Trea Turner at the moment. Since August 1, Turner is batting .343 with 14 home runs, and 36 RBI. Nine of those home runs have come in the last 15 days, and the Phillies are going to need him to come out hot with the bat in this game.

The Braves are undecided on their starting pitcher, but the Phillies will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen.

Here are the Braves-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Phillies Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+108)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 9.5 (-120)

Under: 9.5 (-102)

How To Watch Braves-Phillies

TV: Bally Sports South, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned in the intro, the Braves offense is very good. They are leading the league in batting average, home runs, OPS, and runs scored. Atlanta's lineup consists of Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Marcell Ozuna, and Ozzie Albies among others. That is a plethora of All-Star talent, and they have shown why this season. The Phillies have allowed the Braves to hit .290 with 12 home runs, and 63 total hits in their six games played this season. The Braves have seemed to see the ball well against the Phillies, and there is no reason for that to change in this game. No matter who is on the mound for Atlanta, their offense will always keep them in the game and give them a chance to cover the spread.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are going to need their offense to come alive in this game. They have to keep up with the Braves if they want to win. In the six games played, the Phillies have 17 extra base hits and 20 runs scored. The Braves are undecided about their pitching, so they are probably waiting to see how game one goes. With double-headers, that is always the case. No matter the case, if the Phillies can find a way to catch some barrels and find a few gaps, they should be able to keep this game close.

Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick

It is usually a safe bet to rock with the Braves. That is what I am going to do in this game. Lorenzen has not pitched well in Philly, and he struggled his last game against the Braves. I think Atlanta comes out hot, and rolls through this game.

Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+108), Under 9.5 (-102)