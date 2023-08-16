We are in the middle of August and are getting an unexpected home run chase. Today we are here to explain why Matt Olson can hit 63 home runs and potentially chase some records no one thought was possible.

Olson comes into today's action with 43 home runs. Now, he hopes to continue the torrid effort. While everyone is talking about Shohei Ohtani, Olson is making his own mark for the Atlanta Braves. Moreover, he is making an impact as he leads the Braves toward the playoffs and potentially their second title in three seasons. The odds of Olson hitting 63 home runs are still low, according to Fan Duel. Regardless, he has helped himself with a great month.

We are at the halfway point in August, and Olson has already smacked seven home runs. Ultimately, if he can keep up the hot pace, he will smack 21 more home runs, which would place him at a final tally of 64 dingers for the season.

It is now time to explain why we firmly believe Olson will shatter the 62.5 home run line and why he will finish with at least 63 home runs. Thus, here are three reasons why this will happen.

Matt Olson Has Elite Teammates

Matt Olson has some of the best teammates in the league. Moreover, everyone is contributing to this team that is possibly setting up a chance at winning another title. Ronald Acuna Jr. is the leadoff hitter. Likewise, Marcell Harris II is second in the lineup. Austin Riley is third in the lineup. Therefore, Olson comes in at cleanup, and opposing pitchers often get into trouble trying to get the first three hitters out.

Ozzie Albies was in the lineup before his injury on Sunday. Regardless, Olson also hits in front of Marcell Ozuna. Sean Murphy often slots in the sixth and seventh spots. Consequently, this lineup has too much talent to give free passes to anyone.

Olson has plenty of opportunities to hit the baseball all over the park. Subsequently, these chances may give him a chance to extend his hot streak and potentially catch some records, not just within his own team but within the majors. It is also a big reason why he is the current MLB home run leader.

Matt Olson Has Improved

Olson has improved significantly. First, let's look at his stats from past seasons. Olson had 36 home runs in 2019 with the Oakland Athletics but also struck out 138 times. He had 39 home runs and 113 strikeouts in 2021. Then, he joined the Braves in 2022 and posted 34 home runs but struck out 170 times. This season, we have seen a better balance from Olson. Moreover, he is not striking out as much per at-bat.

Olson has had increased contact in his at-bats. Thus, it has helped increase his batting average. Olson had a 21.4 percent-per-strikeout rate in July. Ultimately, it was the lowest he has struck out in a calendar month since July 2021.

Olson is being careful with his at-bats. Additionally, he is finding ways to put the ball in play. The differences between a strikeout and a fly out to the outfield can be significant, especially if there are runners on base. Instead of striking out with runners on second and third with one out, Olson is making contact and giving his team a chance to score more runs. Therefore, there is a marked improvement in his hitting this season, and it is allowing the home runs to come easier. It also gives him a better chance to catch some records. Moreover, he can catch some legends that are still popular in Atlanta to this day.

He is Chasing Braves' Legends

Every Braves fan knows Andrew Jones. Significantly, Jones clobbered 51 home runs in 2005. Eddie Matthews had 47 home runs in 1953. Also, Hank Aaron had 47 home runs in 1971.

Olson will likely shatter these records unless he suffers an injury or endures a terrible slump. However, if he can get hot enough, there are opportunities to catch the MLB home run leaders. Barry Bonds currently has the record for home runs in a season with 73. Likewise, Mark McGwire is second with 70, and Sammy Sosa has 66. While there are long odds of catching these three, it would be an incredible feat if Olson could catch them.

Olson joined an exclusive club last week when he became yet another player with 40 home runs over their first 113 games. Yes, McGwire and Sosa did it. Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Roger Marris, David Ortiz, Aaron Judge, and Luis Gonzales all did it in their home-run-crushing seasons. Olson has a chance to make his mark and insert his name into the record books. Now, we will watch over the last month-and-a-half and see if he can.