The Atlanta Braves recently got some unfortunate news regarding star pitcher Max Fried. Fried has been dealing with a blister for some time now, and the Braves announced on Friday that they will be placing him on the 15-day injured list, ending his regular season in hopes of giving the injury time to heal ahead of the upcoming postseason.

Now, Max Fried himself is speaking out about the injury and what it means going forward.

“It’s something that obviously happens often,” said Fried, per Justin Tuscano of the AJC. “Just more about managing and dealing with it. It’s more of, like, case by case, I would say. But I should be good to go for – obviously, playoffs are most important, so whatever is going to be able to get us in line for that, that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The Braves will certainly hope that the blister is indeed able to heal before the MLB playoffs start in just a couple of short weeks. Atlanta is looking to make amends for last year's postseason disappointment when the team was knocked out of the NLDS by the Philadelphia Phillies in just four games despite being the higher seed.

Over his career with Atlanta, Fried has established himself as one of the most reliable pitchers in the Atlanta rotation. It was Fried who pitched a gem in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series to help the Braves win their first championship since 1995.

The MLB playoffs are slated to begin with the Wild Card round in early October.