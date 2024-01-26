The Braves and Rangers made a trade.

The Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers reportedly agreed to a trade on Friday. Atlanta is receiving outfielder JP Martinez in the deal, per Francys Romero of MLB. In return, Texas will receive minor league pitcher Tyler Owens, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

This is not a headline-stealing deal by any means but it does provide valuable depth. Martinez made his MLB debut during the 2023 season and appeared in 17 games. He slashed .225/.250/.325/.575 during that span.

Braves' offseason so far

The Braves may not be done making moves. After finishing with the best record during the regular season, Atlanta had questions to answer entering the offseason following their playoff elimination.

Their roster was obviously talented enough to compete. But Atlanta was fresh off back-to-back postseason failures in 2022 and 2023. So far during the offseason, the Braves have made a number of intriguing roster moves. Acquiring former All-Star Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox could prove to be a key trade if Sale can stay healthy.

Atlanta has made some other less notable additions as well. Adding depth is always something the Braves have preferred to do, and that has not been any different this offseason.

For the most part, the Braves will feature a similar roster to the 2023 squad. And that is not a bad idea following their incredible regular season. It will be interesting to see how Atlanta fares in the 2024 playoffs, however.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Braves' offseason moving forward as they are made available.