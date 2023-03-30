Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Atlanta Braves rotation has already been dealt a scare on 2023 MLB Opening Day. Starter Max Fried exited in the fourth inning with his team up 4-1 against the Washington Nationals due to an apparent hamstring injury. Via Fox Sports:

Max Fried left today's game with an apparent hamstring injury (via @BravesOnBally)pic.twitter.com/jDiw6ncaql — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2023

It appears the injury happened while the southpaw was running over to cover first base on a ground ball. It looks like he felt something in the back of his leg which ultimately stopped him from continuing on. The youngster threw one warmup pitch after to see how it felt and instantly told skipper Brian Snitker he had to come out. Before Fried exited, he tossed 3.1 innings of one-run baseball, striking out a pair of hitters and surrendering no walks.

Far from ideal for the Braves considering Fried is one of their best arms. In 2022, he went 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA in 30 starts, striking out 170 in 185.1 innings while issuing just 32 free passes.

On a more positive note, at least it’s not an arm issue. That’s a relief. Plus, the campaign just began therefore it’s better he misses time now than later this year when games really start to matter. However, there is absolutely no doubt the Braves will need Max Fried healthy if they’re going to be a World Series contender out of the National League. After all, this is a guy who has a career ERA of 3.09 and a record of 54-25 lifetime. He’s dominant and the ace of the staff.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fried’s status once he undergoes further testing on the hamstring.