Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried is on the verge of making his return to action from a hamstring injury, with the southpaw scheduled to start this Monday against the San Diego Padres, as confirmed by team manager Brian Snitker, according to a report by Kelly Crull of Bally Sports South.

Max Fried was put on the 15-day disabled list just right after his 2023 MLB season debut on Opening Day because of a hamstring strain. In his only start so far this season, Fried lasted just 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing an earned run on four hits with two strikeouts of a 7-2 victory on the road against the Washington Nationals. Fried was trying to get to first base to cover first base for the first out of the fourth inning but instead suffered a lower-body injury.

Fried was one of the best pitchers not only on the Braves’ roster in 2022 but in the entire big leagues. He was an All-Star that season, finishing the year with a 14-7 record to go with a 2.48 ERA and a 2.70 FIP along with a 166 ERA+.

In three career starts against the Padres, Max Fried has gone 2-0 so far with just five earned runs on 16 hits with 17 strikeouts and only two free passes issued across 22.0 innings.

The Braves are on a roll and they will be looking to sustain their incredible form when they give the ball to Fried. Atlanta, which is coming off a 5-4 win to close out a three-game series versus the Kansas City Royals on the road, is on a six-game undefeated run.