Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright is expected to make his 2023 debut Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, according to David O’Brien.

Wright started the season on the injured list due to a shoulder injury but appears ready to return to the Braves after one rehab start in the minors. Wright struggled in that start with the Gwinnett Stripers, Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate, allowing five runs on seven hits across six innings, though he was able to throw 84 pitches.

The return of Wright is significant for the Braves amid multiple injuries to the pitching staff, including ace Max Fried. Fried has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Fried has started to throw off a mound “without incident” but hasn’t put full stress on his leg doing fielding drills.

Wright broke out in 2022, leading the league with 21 wins and finishing 10th in NL Cy Young Award voting. He made quality starts in 19 of his 30 starts, going deep into games for the Braves throughout the season.

The Braves started the season 5-1 but slipped up in their last series against the San Diego Padres, losing three of four. Atlanta is expected to be a World Series contender once again this season after winning it all in 2021.

The Braves have become a perennial contender thanks to a fantastic mix of star talent and organizational depth. Kyle Wright is just one piece in a well-oiled machine in Atlanta, but his imminent return is a huge boost for a team with championship aspirations in 2023.