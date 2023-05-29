After nearly three years away from a major league mound, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Michael Soroka returns to the Braves rotation Monday night, according to Jim Bowden.

Soroka last pitched in a regular season game on Aug. 3, 2020, when he suffered a torn right Achilles tendon. While working his way back he again tore the same Achilles tendon midway through 2021.

“To get back is really a feather in that kid’s cap,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Soroka was an All-Star during a breakout season as a rookie in 2019. In 29 starts he posted a 2.68 ERA with 142 strikeouts. He finished sixth in NL Cy Young Award voting and second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. The Braves were 19-10 in games Soroka started that season.

Soroka was Atlanta’s Opening Day starter for the shortened 2020 season but made just three starts that year due to the injury. A hamstring injury he suffered in spring training prolonged his 2023 debut.

With the absences of fellow starters Max Fried and Kyle Wright, the Braves could certainly use another reliable arm in the rotation. It’s probably foolish to think Soroka will return to form immediately following a three-year hiatus, but if he can give Atlanta quality innings he would be an added weapon to an already dangerous Braves roster.

The Braves don’t need Michael Soroka to be an ace upon his return, which should ease the pressure off of the 25-year-old. He’ll face the Oakland Athletics, a team that is on a historic pace to become the worst team in MLB history.