Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After an impressive start to the season for the Atlanta Braves, Max Fried was forced to be shut down with a lingering forearm injury. As he works to make his Braves return, Fried’s path back to the mound has become a bit clearer.

Fried is close to making his return to throwing, via David O’Brien of The Athletic. Assuming he faces no setbacks, Fried would be lined up for a return around the All Star break.

The left-hander still has a long ways to go in his recovery. It was initially reported that he would miss up to two months. Still, Fried’s forearm seems to be healing. Once he ramps up his reps on the mound, Fried will be ready to pitch for Atlanta once more.

Even if they have to wait until the All Star break, Fried’s return would be a major victory for the Braves. Before suffering his injury, Fried made five starts in 2023. He pitched to a 2-1 record with a 2.08 ERA and a 25/6 K/BB ratio.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Max Fried is coming off of the first All Star appearance of his career. In 2022, he held a 14-7 record with a career-best 2.48 ERA and a 170/32 K/BB ratio. He was poised to play a major role in Atlanta’s rotation before going down.

Still, Fried will have an opportunity to make a major impact when he returns. Currently leading the NL East with their 29-17 record, Fried could be the difference towards a deep Atlanta postseason run.

The Braves will still be without Fried for the foreseeable future. But once the All Star break comes around, Fried is on track to be pitching in Atlanta once again.