Published November 15, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Atlanta Braves, by and large, have had a successful 2022 season even if they saw their World Series repeat bid come to a screeching halt against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves remain well-positioned to compete for the foreseeable future, especially with rookies such as Michael Harris and Spencer Strider already proving themselves as two of the best players in the entire MLB despite their lack of experience.

In fact, Harris and Strider were so good in their debut seasons that they ended up finishing first and second, respectively, in the NL Rookie of the Year race. And in the process, they became only the fifth pair of teammates in MLB history to do so, and the first since former Braves Freddie Freeman and Craig Kimbrel achieved the feat in 2011.

Per ESPN Stats & Info:

Teammates to finish 1st and 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting: Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, ATL, 2022

Craig Kimbrel and Freddie Freeman, ATL, 2011

Jerome Walton and Dwight Smith, CHC, 1989

Alvin Davis and Mark Langston, SEA, 1984

Fred Lynn and Jim Rice, BOS, 1975 pic.twitter.com/i7xHNbRGW6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 15, 2022

Being in company with Freddie Freeman and Craig Kimbrel should only bode well for Harris and Strider’s long-term prospects, as the ballyhooed 2011 rookie duo have gone on to have long, successful careers, and they’re not done playing yet.

Michael Harris burst onto the scene after he was called up in May following the injury to star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., and he hasn’t looked back since. Harris, in only 114 games (441 plate appearances), put up 4.8 WAR (per Fangraphs) after he posted an impressive .297/.339/.514 slash line.

In addition, Harris quickly established himself as one of the most exciting five-tool players in the league, hitting 19 dingers and swiping 20 bases, to go along with sterling defense in centerfield. The Braves promptly signed him to a long-term deal in August which should keep him in Atlanta until 2030 at the very least.

Meanwhile, Spencer Strider was flat-out dominant, posting an absurd 38.3 percent strikeout percentage en route to a 2.67 ERA in 131.2 innings of work. The Braves shrewdly extended him in October, and he should be atop the Braves’ rotation for the foreseeable future.

With stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Olson still in town to go along with their elite rookie duo, the Braves are in one of the most enviable spots in the entire MLB, and they will be primed to compete for the World Series crown year-in, year-out, barring any unforeseen injury complications.