Longtime Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker will likely retire after this season, and one writer has already suggested a possible replacement who spent the majority of his MLB career with the franchise.

Scott White of CBS Sports recently mentioned that former Braves catcher Brian McCann could be a fit to take the reins once Snitker departs.

“One name I haven't seen floated as a Brian Snitker successor is Brian McCann,” White tweeted. “He has the instincts, intensity and communication skills for the role, plus deep organizational ties, obviously. No telling if he'd even want it, but he is part of the WBC coaching staff again.”

McCann was drafted by the organization in 2002, and played in 10 total seasons with the Braves. The former All-Star catcher also spent time with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, but returned to Atlanta for his final season in 2019.

Across 15 seasons in MLB, McCann bashed 282 home runs, collected 1,018 RBIs, and earned a .789 OPS.

In his prime, the Georgia native played alongside stars such as Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones, and Freddie Freeman while still managing to stand out as one of the Braves' key contributors.

It is also worth noting that McCann played under a few influential managers. He came into the league while Bobby Cox was at the helm for Atlanta, played during Joe Girardi’s stint as the Yankees' skipper, and won a World Series in Houston with current Detroit Tigers manager, A.J. Hinch.

While McCann has not yet managed at the big league level, he was around some of the game’s most seasoned leaders. Additionally, there is an encouraging history of former catchers becoming effective managers.

Girardi was a catcher for 15 years. Further, Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and former Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia were also catchers.

While McCann might not be viewed as a legitimate option to take over for Snitker, he certainly boasts a number of qualities that would make him an intriguing candidate.