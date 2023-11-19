Pitcher Michael Soroka pens a heartfelt letter for the Atlanta Braves amid his trade to the Chicago White Sox.

The Atlanta Braves pulled off a trade last Thursday that sent pitcher Michael Soroka to the Chicago White Sox. Soroka spent his first six years in the big leagues with Atlanta, so he was understandably emotional when he learned of the transaction that ended his time with the team.

In a heartfelt farewell letter shared via X (formerly Twitter), Soroka expressed his gratitude to the Braves.

“It has been a ride to say the least. From being drafted in '15 you have embraced me and made me feel like I belonged in the A. I have always been proud to represent this city, and made sure to lay it on the line every time out. I wish so badly I could have been out there more these last three years. Thank you to everyone who believed in me, and continues to believe in me to learn and fight through the difficulties that this game brings. I have met and worked with some of the best people I will meet in my lifetime over these last 9 years, and I am thankful for every one. Thank you again for the continual support, and until we meet again.”

The Braves traded Soroka, a one-time All-Star (2019) to the White Sox along with Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake, and Riley Gowens in exchange for Aaron Bummer.

Michael Soroka, who did not see action in 2021 and 2022 due to injury, made his return to action in 2023, going 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA across seven games (six starts) and 32.1 innings.