Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Soroka spoke out about his potential long-awaited outing in the Braves’ Spring Training, the Athletic Braves senior writer David O’Brien wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“Soroka felt good, was pleased with velo, particularly how hard he throw some breaking balls,” O’Brien wrote. “Said ‘little rough around the edges’ on breaking ball, but overall he was encouraged and all upbeat afterward.

“He’ll likely start one of the final 2 games of spring (both are vs. Boston).”

Mike Soroka dealt with hamstring tightness in February before the start of Spring Training. While the Braves did not believe it was a significant issue, they planned on playing it safe with the one-time All-Star.

“It’s a kick in the groin,” Soroka said, via The Athletic. “Honestly went it happened, I was pretty worried, pretty scared. Because I know hamstrings can be temperamental.

“But it’s turned around pretty quick. We’ll be moving forward here pretty shortly.”

Mike Soroka played and started in 37 games for the Braves since he was taken in the first round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft from Bishop Carroll High School in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He earned an All-Star selection during his second year in the majors after he picked up a 13-4 record on 29 starts for Atlanta.

Soroka has not pitched for the Braves since August 2020, when he exited a 7-2 loss to the New York Mets with a torn right Achilles tendon.

Updates for both Mike Soroka and pitcher Kyle Wright were revealed on Monday. Both continued to make steps toward a full recovery ahead of the league’s Opening Day.

“Kyle Wright is slated for three innings (approx. 45 pitches today),” wrote Braves’ beat writer Mark Bowman. “Wright will make his first Grapefruit League start of the spring Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.”

“Michael Soroka will likely be targeted for two innings when he makes his spring debut on Wednesday in Lakeland.”