The Atlanta Braves are looking to get back to the World Series. While they do that, pitcher Mike Soroka is simply trying to return to the game after two surgeries on his Achilles tendon, elbow issues and a recent hamstring injury. At just 25 years old, he has worked relentlessly to get back to the mound through a myriad of injuries.

Soroka described his injury setback as a “kick in the groin”, according to David O’Brien of The Athletic, but he’s making progress and is able to play catch during the Braves’ Spring Training.

“It’s a kick in the groin. Honestly went it happened, I was pretty worried, pretty scared. Because I know hamstrings can be temperamental. But it’s turned around pretty quick,” Soroka said, via The Athletic. “We’ll be moving forward here pretty shortly.”

Soroka hasn’t pitched for the Braves since August of 2020. The 2019 All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year runner-up has posted a 2.86 ERA across his 214 innings in the major leagues. He was set up to be Atlanta’s ace of the future before enduring setback after setback. Hopefully for the Braves, 2023 is th year he finally makes it back.

The Braves, armed with stellar pitchers like Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Kyle Wright, have the luxury of playing it safe with Mike Soroka as he recovers. They should still be one of the best teams in all of baseball and could become the favorites to win the World Series if Soroka regains his health and makes Atlanta one of the best pitching squads.