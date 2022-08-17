Ozzie Albies taking big step toward return for Braves’ playoff push

Ozzie Albies suffered an injury earlier this year which put the remainder of his 2022 season in doubt. However, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker shared a hopeful update on the second baseman, per Braves beat writer Justin Toscano.

“Brian Snitker said Ozzie Albies is going to go on the next road trip with the Braves to keep ramping up in his progression of doing baseball activities. He’ll soon start taking batting practice. Albies has been working on the field,” Toscano tweeted.

Ozzie Albies, who fractured his foot, would be a crucial addition for the Braves down the stretch. Atlanta is trying to catch the New York Mets in the NL East. Albies would give them an extra weapon in their pursuit of the division title.

He’s one of the best second baseman in baseball when on the field. He got off to a fairly slow start to open the 2022 campaign, but Albies blasted 30 home runs and stole 20 bases in 2021. His mixture of power and speed is a lethal combination. Additionally, he and shortstop Dansby Swanson make for one of the best double play combos in the sport.

As aforementioned, the Braves have their eyes on winning the division. But the ultimate goal is repeating as World Series champions. So Atlanta won’t rush Ozzie Albies back into action. They would rather have him return at a later date and help them during the postseason as long as he’s fully healthy.

But Brian Snitker’s update is promising without question. The Braves are in a good position with a month and a half remaining in the regular season.