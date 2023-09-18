The Atlanta Braves have clinched the NL East and are on their way to being locked in as the No. 1 seed in the National League. They are dealing with some injuries though, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Max Fried missing some time.

Acuna did not play in the last two games for the Braves after leaving Friday's game with a calf injury. He is back in the lineup for Atlanta's opening game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, according to Mark Bowman.

Those two weekend games were the first games Acuna missed this season, further cementing his case for NL MVP. The Braves lost both games by a combined score of 27-7.

As for Fried, the Braves ace was supposed to start a game against the Phillies early this week. He allowed a run in five innings against Philly last week. He developed a blister during that start though and will get some extra time to heal. The Braves intend to start him during their four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Fried has made 13 starts this season, spending two different stints on the injured list. This ailment won't force Fried to miss too much time, but it is something to keep an eye on, especially in his next start.

The Braves are rightfully the favorites to win the World Series. It will certainly help them if Ronald Acuna Jr. and Max Fried are healthy and at their best during the playoffs. Atlanta has two weeks to get healthy before opening the 2023 postseason at home in the NLDS.